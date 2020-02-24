



The aircraft which carries the President of the US has onboard more than 85 telephones, is equipped with computer facilities, two-way radios, radar jammers and flares which are meant to dodge heat-seeking missiles.





Modified Boeing 747-200B aircraft – the Air Force One can survive ground and aerial attacks.





Spread over three levels it has a space of over 4,000 square feet and has the capability of being refuelled mid-air.





In the event of an attack on the United States, there is a secure communications centre onboard which allows the aircraft to function as a mobile command centre.





The Air Force One is also going to be accompanied by seven other aircraft including two Boeing 747s and the rest cargo aircraft.





In the aircraft there is a special suite for the use of the President.





Also in case there is a medical emergency there is a fully equipped medical facility and has an operating table.





Modified Boeing 747-200B aircraft – the Air Force One can survive ground and aerial attacks.





With food preparing galleys which can dish up meals for 100 people at a time, there is a conference room, dining room too.





There are designated areas for the accompanying media briefings as well as special areas for the VIPs and the Security and secretarial staff.





The designation for the Air Force One aircraft is VC-25A.





The words ‘United States of America’, the American flag, and the Seal of the President of the United States are emblazoned on the aircraft.





The tail codes of the aircraft are 28000 and 29000.





With the capability to fly at a speed of 630 mph, the aircraft has technology which can protect against an electromagnetic pulse.





The special aircraft is maintained and operated by the Presidential Airlift Group. This is part of the White House Military Office.





At the direction of President Franklin D Roosevelt, the Airlift Group was founded in 1944 which was part of the Presidential Pilot Office.





The Cargo aircraft is the Lockheed C-130 Hercules and Boeing C-17 Globemaster III.





The Presidential vehicles are arriving on board the C-130 Hercules.





The Indian Air Force has both these military transport aircraft in its service.







