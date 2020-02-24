



US President Trump will touch down India today at 11:30 am. The visiting dignitaries will be welcomed at the airport and then Trump and Modi will participate in a mega roadshow.





The remarks come just moments before President Trump along with first lady Melania Trump left from White House for Andrews Air Force Base, from where they departed for India. (ANI)





Namastey Trump: Ahead of his first visit to India, US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that he looked forward to being with the people of the country where he will spend 36-hours on his maiden visit. Speaking to reporters about his visit to India, President Trump said: “I look forward to being with the people of India, we will be with millions and millions of people. I get along very well with Prime Minister Modi. He is a friend of mine. I committed to this trip a long time ago. There will be a big event. PM Modi told me this will be the biggest event they have ever had in India.”





The remarks come just moments before President Trump along with first lady Melania Trump left from White House for Andrews Air Force Base, from where they departed for India. Along with Trump, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump are also coming. This will be Ivanka’s second visit to India. She had visited the country in November 2017.





Before departing for India, Ivanka recalled her first visit to the country and said: “Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honoured to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world’s two largest democracies has never been stronger!”





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi in a tweet said that India looked forward to welcoming President Donald Trump and it was an honour that he will be here in the country. US President Trump will touch down India tomorrow at 11:30 am. The visiting dignitaries will be welcomed at the airport and then Trump and Modi will participate in a mega roadshow. Later, both the leaders will address a mega gathering at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.







