



Namaste Trump: Never to mince his words, Trump also made is dissatisfaction apparent over US-India bilateral trade ties saying that the US has not been "treated very well" by India. Media reports indicate that the US and India instead sign a “trade package” during Trump’s India visit.





The US President Donald Trump is going to visit India next week. Trump has expressed excitement about his Ahmedabad visit where a grand welcome event is planned in the newly-constructed Motera Stadium. Talking to media at Joint Base Andrews, Trump said that he likes India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi a lot and added that seven million people will be there to welcome them between the airport and the event location. Trump said that the event is being planned in the world’s largest stadium and it’s going to be very exciting and everyone will enjoy it.





Suggesting that a major bilateral trade deal between the US and India might not get signed during his upcoming India visit, Trump said that he is saving the major trade deal with India for later as he is not aware whether it will be done before US presidential elections due in November later this year.





Media reports indicate that the US and India instead sign a “trade package” during Trump’s India visit. According to reports, Robert Lighthizer, US Trade Representative, the person-in-charge of trade negotiations with India might not accompany Donald Trump to India but officials have not ruled it out altogether. Never to mince his words, Trump also made is dissatisfaction apparent over US-India bilateral trade ties saying that the US has not been “treated very well” by India but added that he likes PM Modi a lot and is looking forward to his India visit.





Donald Trump’s much anticipated India visit is scheduled to take place on February 24 and 25. Namaste Trump, the mega-event which is going to be the highlight of Trump’s India visit will take place in Ahmedabad’s newly constructed Motera Stadium. Experts are calling it Trump’s India version of Howdy Modi event organised in Houston for PM Modi. Motera Stadium or the Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, as it is officially known, is scheduled to be inaugurated by the two leaders – Modi and Trump. It is the world’s largest cricket arena overtaking Melbourne’s MCG. A 22-km long grand roadshow is also being planned from Ahmedabad Airport to the Motera Stadium via Mahatma Gandhi’s famous Sabarmati Ashram.







