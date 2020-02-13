



On 6 February 2020, at DefExpo 2020 Naval Group announced important industrial alliances with Indian partners, thereby re-instating its commitment to indigenous content and reiterated its commitment to deepen sustainable cooperation with the Indian industry.





Naval Group, with its robust track-record in terms of large and rich technology transfers worldwide, has been a pioneer in policy of Make in India and is now gearing up or “Make from India”.With a presence of more than a decade in India, Naval Group has firmly supported the self-reliance of the Indian Navy for its naval programs.





Naval Group’s international strategy is to build long-term strategic partnerships with the most qualified and innovative industrial actors of the countries for our clients in order to ensure their sovereignty. Naval Group is proposing a robust offset package in its competitive and technically advanced offer for the Indian tender for modern heavyweight torpedoes.





“This is the natural extension of our industrial presence in India achieved through the ongoing project for Kalvari-class submarine,” declared Patrice Pyra, Commercial Director of Naval Group Underwater Weapons.





“Our partners share essential features with us such as high-level of quality standards and the search for ever increasing innovation and we are eager to take them on-board our global projects,” said MassiBegous, Naval Group Senior Vice-President for International IndustrialDevelopment, while welcoming and signing MoUs with 13 qualified Indian companies.







