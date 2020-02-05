



L&T MBDA Missile Systems (LTMMSL), a joint venture between Larsen & Toubro and MBDA, has set up a missile integration facility here





A press release from the company said that it has set up an assembly, inert integration (without explosives), and testing facility for missile sub-systems and missile weapon launch systems at the special economic zone here, which forms part of the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor.





The facility is spread over 16,000 sq.mt. (1.722 lakh sq.ft approximately).





The company, which was founded in 2017, received a few export orders and the new facility will start delivering sophisticated weapon systems from 2020.





Missiles





J.D. Patil, Chairman of L&T MBDA Missile Systems, said in the press statement that the company has been working pro-actively to offer advanced missiles and missile systems to the Indian armed forces through domestic production. The new integration facility here is a first step in this direction. “We are showcasing some of these next-gen offerings at the DefExpo 2020 to be held at Lucknow,” he said.





The LTMMSL will build complete missile systems for the Indian armed forces exploring prospects under the different categories for defence procurement. It has also responded to Indian Navy’s air defence requirement for short range surface-to-air missile system. “Going forward, LTMMSL is offering the Exocet MM 40 Block 3 anti-ship missile, and the 5th Generation Anti-tank guided missile to the Indian Armed Forces.”







