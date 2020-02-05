



Fifty Hindu families from Pakistan arrived in India via Wagah-Attari border on February 3, 2020. Most of the people who arrived from Pakistan on Monday hailed from Sindh and Karachi areas. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder S Sirsa was at the Attari-Wagah border to receive four families





India is facing widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which grants citizenship to six religious communities fleeing religious persecution in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.





Reports suggest a significant hike in the number of Hindus travellers entering India from Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border





Amritsar: Amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, around 200 Pakistani Hindus entered India through the Attari-Wagah border on Monday. Albeit on a 25-day tourist visa to visit Haridwar, many of these travellers expressed hope that they would settle in India only and get the Indian citizenship.





Most of the people who arrived from Pakistan on Monday hailed from Sindh and Karachi areas. They also hit out at Pakistan for the way it treats its minorities.





Speaking on the condition of anonymity, one of the Pakistani Hindus said after the enactment of the CAA in India, Hindus and Sikhs residing in Afghanistan and Pakistan were "optimistic" of getting the Indian citizenship.





"We are not feeling safe in Pakistan. Our girls feel insecure as they fear that they could be kidnapped any time by hardliners while police watch as mute spectators. Our girls cannot walk freely in the Northwest area of Pakistan," a woman said.





Two more women, without revealing their identities, told the reporters that abduction of Hindu girls was a routine affair in Pakistan and no family had the courage to file a complaint with police against fundamentalists.







