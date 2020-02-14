



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, as the Imran Khan government is courting Turkey to prevent being blacklisted at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary meet that begins in Paris on Sunday





Besides meeting Pakistan’s top leaders, Erdogan will also address a joint session of Pakistan’s parliament in what is being viewed as a significant development amid fluid geopolitics. Earlier this month, Khan had visited Malaysia to seek PM Mahathir Mohammad’s support at FATF meet and for the Kashmir 'cause'.





Turkey and Malaysia, besides China, have emerged as Pakistan’s biggest supporters on its Kashmir narrative as well as in FATF, as Erdogan and Mahathir are seeking to emerge as the leaders of the global Islamic community. The trio saved Pakistan twice last year, offering three required votes to avoid blacklisting by the FATF.





"We have seen media reports that a court in Pakistan has sentenced UN designated and internationally proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed in terror financing case. It is part of a long pending international obligation of Pakistan to put an end to support for terrorism. The decision has been made on the eve of FATF Plenary meeting, which has to be noted. Hence, the efficacy of this decision remains to be seen," diplomatic sources told ET and indicated that such cosmetic measures will not help Pakistan's case as the country will continue to remain in Grey List for foreseeable future.





Erdogan is leading a high-powered delegation comprising cabinet ministers, senior government officials as well as CEOs of leading Turkish corporations. The visit comes at a time when Pakistan is trying to control damage following its absence from the Kuala Lumpur Islamic summit in December last year. Erdogan had criticised the move and claimed that Pakistan acted under Saudi pressure.





However, in a catch-22 situation for Pakistan, Saudi Arabia has refused to concede its demand for a standalone meet of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Kashmir.





Khan’s recent visit to Malaysia and the visit of Turkish president to Islamabad are aimed at garnering support at a time when Saudi Arabia and the UAE, key OIC leaders, have adopted a pragmatic approach.





Khan and Erdogan will co-chair the sixth session of the Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in the joint cabinet format. At the conclusion of the session, a joint declaration is to be signed. A number of important agreements and memorandums of understanding are expected to be concluded. Together with the prime minister, Erdogan will address the Pakistan-Turkey Business and Investment Forum, according to reports in Pakistani media.





There are seven joint working groups (JWGs) functioning under the HLSCC, focused on political coordination, trade and investment, energy, banking and finance, transport and communications, culture and tourism, and education. So far, five sessions of the HLSCC have been held, alternately in Islamabad and Ankara.





“Pakistan and Turkey have a unique and abiding relationship characterised by bilateral support and exceptional mutual trust and understanding. The two brotherly countries have always been each other’s steadfast partners,” Pakistan’s foreign office said in a statement. “Turkey supports the cause of self-determination for the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan stands by Turkey on the question of Cyprus.”







