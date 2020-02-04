Arif Alvi (Extreme Right), smiles. Along with him at extreme left is Imran Khan, PM of Pakistan



A shocking statement made by Pakistan’s President Dr Arif Alvi has gone viral on Twitter, albeit for the wrong reason, in which he says that his government is following the tenants of Prophet Mohammad when it comes to controlling the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus disease.





In his tweet Alvi cited Prophet Mohammad and said, “If you hear of an outbreak of plague in a land, do not enter it, but if the plague breaks out in a place while you are in it, do not leave that place.”









Indian students returning from #Wuhan in China chant "Bharat Mata ki Jai" & "Har har Mahadev!" after landing in Delhi on an #AirIndia flight.

Special Assistant to PM Imran Khan on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said, “It is in the largest interest of the region, world, country that we don’t evacuate them now,” he was quoted by Dawn News.





It is to be noted that the President of Pakistan is himself a dentist and his tweet has been condemned by many people in social media calling him insensitive. Noted journalist Tarek Fatah called Alvi a “disgraceful person.”





At present there over 800 Pakistani studying in multiple universities in Wuhan city left marooned by its government.





Meanwhile Indian students returning from China could he heard "Bharat Mata ki Jai" & "Har har Mahadev!" after landing in Delhi on an AirIndia flight.





They could also be seen dancing and singing after their safe return from China at the quarantine facility of Indian Army in Manesar, Haryana, where they are currently lodged.







pic.twitter.com/GZeMkk9ENp Students from Bangladesh and Jordan evacuate from Wuhan, as a Pakistani student films their departure saying, "They are lucky that their governments are taking them home." February 2, 2020 You Dr. @ArifAlvi r a disgraceful person. Putting Pakistanis at risk of death to please China, but acting as if yr motives for abandoning your countrymen are holy and an act of piety guided by Prophet Muhammad. Unbelievable. And YOU are the President of Pakistan? La Haul Wala.. https://t.co/WaBwQMfZgM February 2, 2020 Prophet's ﷺ directions regarding disease outbreaks are a good guide even 2day “If you hear of an outbreak of plague in a land, do not enter it, but if the plague breaks out in a place while you are in it, do not leave that place” (Bukhari & Muslim) Let us help those stuck there. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) January 31, 2020



