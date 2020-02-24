



The internet has found its picture of the day in the photograph that shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting Donald Trump with a warm hug upon the US President's arrival in Ahmedabad on February 24.





Along with First Lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, Donald Trump landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at around 11:37 am. The Trumps were received by PM Modi at the airport, who had reached Ahmedabad over an hour before the US President arrived.





Soon after meeting the US President, PM Modi welcomed Trump to India with a big hug as the picture went viral almost instantly.





"Welcome to India @realDonaldTrump," a tweet on Narendra Modi's Twitter account reads.





pic.twitter.com/AO2pyRqjFo Gujarat: US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Vijay Rupnai and Governor Acharya Devvrat also present. #TrumpInIndia — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Sabarmati Ashram. They were received by PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/3tKPlLzvzU — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

This particular post has garnered over 45,000 likes and almost 9,000 retweets within an hour of being shared online. Netizens, meanwhile, welcomed Trump in the comments section of the post and gushed over the picture of Trump and Modi.





In fact, ahead of landing in Ahmedabad, Trump had tweeted in Hindi saying that he is eager to visit Bharat. His post on Twitter has garnered over one lakh likes and almost 32,000 retweets within three hours so far.





After landing in Ahmedabad, Trump visited the Sabarmati Ashram and will now address over one lakh people at the Motera Stadium, wherein a cultural programme Namaste Trump, has been organised in honour of the US President.



