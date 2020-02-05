



Lucknow: Rolls-Royce, one of the world's leading industrial technology companies, will be showcasing its defence, power and propulsion solutions to land and marine defence customers at DEFEXPO 2020, here.





The company will be demonstrating its ''mighty'' MT30, the world's most power-dense marine gas turbine in service. Also on display would be the Rolls-Royce Power Systems' for both land and naval defence, including the Integrated Bridge System that is an advanced marine automation system for efficient ship operation from our MTU brand.





Mr Kishore Jayaraman, president, Rolls-Royce India & South Asia, said here in a statement on Tuesday, ''Rolls-Royce shares a rich heritage of partnering India for over eight decades, and we remain committed to continue to build on our strong legacy of collaboration with the Indian defence forces. Our MTU engines currently propel and power many Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy vessels, as well as India’s indigenously built Arjun Main Battle Tanks.''





Agencies



