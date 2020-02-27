MOSCOW: Russian armoured vehicle and rolling stock manufacturer Uralvagonzavod highlighted its railway products at a defence sector show for the first time during the DefExpo 2020 event in Lucknow.





UVZ showed a concept for a platform wagon with 27 tonne axle load 1 676 mm gauge bogies which would be able to carry wheeled and tracked vehicles as well as long loads, timber, wheelsets and specialised containers.





‘In addition to traditional military-technology co-operation with India, and taking into account our wide competencies in the production of railway equipment, we would be interested in co-operation in the field of universal products such as the platform wagon’, said UVZ Deputy General Director Kirill Tomashchuk at the DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow.





Agencies



