



Russia's MiG Corporation has developed a new automatic, digital control system to be fitted on upgraded MiG-29 and MiG-35 aircraft for easy landing of the jets.





“Engineers of MiG Corporation received a patent for an automatic control system for an aircraft during approach. The new technology will find its application in the MiG-29M / M2 and MiG-35 aircraft,” United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said in a statement Friday.









“We plan to introduce the new, safe automatic landing system in modern MiG fighter jets,” said Ilya Tarasenko, Director General of MiG Corporation.



The new development of MiG Corporation included a number of innovative blocks, drives and systems, including the navigation and measurement system. The advantages of the system have already been confirmed by flight tests with positive assessments of pilots.



The digital system has already undergone tests. It makes difficult weather safer by allowing the pilot to use a glide path in automatic mode quicker, and continue decline till appearance of visibility.







