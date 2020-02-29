



In a befitting reply to Islamabad's repeated attempts to internationalise the Kashmir matter, India, on Friday, told the UNHRC that Pakistan is a "pernicious cradle of terrorism'





Geneva: India, on Thursday, snubbed Pakistan over its vehement attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue at platforms such as the United Nations. Describing Pakistan as a "pernicious cradle of terrorism", Vimarsh Aryan, First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission in Geneva said that Pakistan's 'hysterical reactions' to the Kashmir matter are only an attempt to 'create a storm in the tea-cup'.





"The international community has abundantly witnessed the subsequent hysterical reactions of Pakistan at various fora, that only attempted to create a storm in the tea-cup, but unwittingly implied that democratic traditions and religious tolerance are not Pakistan's cup of tea," Aryan said at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).





"As the biggest victim of the cross-border terrorism emanating from this pernicious cradle of terrorism we would like to inform this Council that Pakistan is a country whose former president and prime ministers including the incumbent have openly acknowledged the support and inter-operational linkages between their state machinery and the UN proscribed terrorist organizations," he said.





Aryan underlined that Jammu and Kashmir has been and will be an integral part of India and urged Islamabad to work constructively and devote equal attention to protection and promotion of human rights of minorities in Pakistan.





Earlier today, Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, pulled Pakistan over the state of its minorities and slammed Imran Khan government for its failure to amend the country's blasphemy law which has often been used against that country's minorities.







