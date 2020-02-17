



NEW DELHI: The Navy’s P8I long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft had played an important role in gathering intelligence on Pakistani military deployments and keeping India’s western seaboard safe after the Pulwama attack last year.





More than a year later, the navy will be inducting more such aircraft, boosting its capability to conduct sustained surveillance and anti-ship and submarine preparedness in the Indian Ocean Region.





According to officials, from April the navy will begin inducting four P8I aircraft worth $1.1 billion, orders for which were placed in 2016.







