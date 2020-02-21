



Gandhinagar: Air Force One, the official aircraft of the US President, will be provided security cover by the Indian Air Force as soon as it enters the Indian airspace. The IAF has been on the alert regarding the arrival of US President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump on February 24.





Sukhoi and Mirage-2000 could be part of the IAF security fleet.





According to the Gujarat government''s official brief, almost every security aspect of the Trump visit has been looked into and an impenetrable cover has been prepared.





A special plane carrying snipers, fire safety systems, spy cameras, security equipment of US Marine Commandos and the convoy vehicles has landed.







