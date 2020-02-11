



The engine prototype of Russia’s long-range stealth bomber that is currently under development could be sent for its initial tests by the end of 2020.





“The first prototype of PAK-DA engine being developed by Moznitsov company may be ready and sent for testing this year,” Alexei Krivorochko, Russian Deputy Minister of Defence, was quoted as saying by Russia Today.





Kuznetsov NK-33 after-burning three-spool low bypass turbofan jet engine for PAK-DA





Earlier this month, the Russian defence ministry green lit a contract to commence production of PAK-DA aircraft with initial deliveries targeted for 2027. “The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has signed all the necessary contracts to start production of the PAK-DA long-range bomber. Flight tests of the aircraft is scheduled for 2027,” Krivorochko said on February 3.





The aircraft has a 12 km operational range and is of subsonic speed. It has the ability to remain in the air for up to 30 hours while carrying 30 tonnes of nuclear weaponry.





In addition, flight tests of Russia’s first “heavily upgraded” Tupolev Tu-160M strategic bomber is scheduled to begin soon with the aircraft being transported from Kazan factory to the testing ground.







