The vehicle’s door weighs almost as much as the doors of a Boeing-757 aircraft





Residents of Agra await the arrival of the President of the United States (POTUS) Donald Trump, and his luxurious armoured vehicle that is popularly known as 'the Beast’





Donald Trump to visit Taj Mahal: Residents of Agra await the arrival of the President of the United States (POTUS) Donald Trump, and his luxurious armoured vehicle that is popularly known as ‘the Beast.’ PTI reported that President Trump’s convoy for the Agra leg will include the US Presidential limousine. However, not a lot has been revealed about the limousine. It has not been confirmed if the car will be carried via ferry. The car’s body is 8-inches thick and has an armour plating along with bullet-proof windows. After the assassination of former US President John F Kennedy, all presidential vehicles have been made ‘virtually impenetrable.’ Moreover, the vehicle’s door weighs almost as much as the doors of a Boeing-757 aircraft.





According to the report, people are hoping to catch a glimpse of ‘The Beast’ on its way to the Taj Mahal. Those that had seen it during President Obama’s visit say they are very excited about the luxury car in Agra.





Earlier, the conditions were not all perfect for ‘The Beast’ in Agra. Only lightweight vehicles could cross a 50-year-old bridge that was in the path of POTUS’ cavalcade route from Kheria Air Force station to the Oberoi Amarvilas hotel. The report said that only lightweight vehicles were permitted as a precautionary measure. After the news of President Trump’s arrival broke, the bridge was thoroughly checked and given clearance a few days ago. According to a senior official, the bridge has been checked multiple times and it can allow a load capacity of 11.4 tonnes, the report added.





The US President Donald Trump along with his family members and a delegation will be visiting the Taj Mahal today evening. A strong security team has been deployed that has members from district administration, CISF, US secret service, MEA, and NSG.







