



Lockheed Martin is pushing the 'Make in India' concept with its tie-up with TATA Advanced Systems Limited. TLMAL - a joint venture between TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics - was established in 2010 in Hyderabad.





It has the distinction of being the single global source of C-130J empennage assemblies that are installed on all new Super Hercules aircraft produced in Marietta, Georgia, in the United States. Lockheed Martin is also hoping to offer its F-21 for the IAF. Rich Johnston, Director, Air Mobility and Maritime Missions, Lockheed Martin, & retired USAF C-130J pilot, explains all the capabilities of the Super Hercules.



