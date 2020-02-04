



The Siachen Warriors is produced by Mahavir Jain, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari





A new film film based on the soldiers of Indian Army was announced on Monday. Karan Johar took to social media to announce the new film - Siachen Warriors. As the name suggests, the film will tell a true story of brave Indian Army soldiers guiding the country in extreme weather conditions up North.





Sharing the news, Karan Johar wrote, "Glad to announce my dear friends MahaveerJain, @NiteshTiwari22 & @AshiwnyIyer next monumental film #SiachenWarriors, an incredible story of the brave warriors of our Indian army. Directed by Sanjay Shekhar Shetty and Written by Piyush Gupta and Gautam ved (sic)."

Glad to announce my dear friends #MahaveerJain , @NiteshTiwari22 & @AshiwnyIyer next monumental film #SiachenWarriors , an incredible story of the brave warriors of our Indian army. Directed by Sanjay Shekhar Shetty & Written by Piyush Gupta & Gautam ved . pic.twitter.com/WAtJdazWg5

— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 3, 2020

The film will be co-produced by the filmmaker couple Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, along with Mahaveer Jain.





As is clear from the title of the film, The Siachen Warriors will explore the hard life of the soldiers posted at the Siachen glaciers. It is yet to be known who will star in the film.



