A microlight aircraft crashed here on Monday in the Army cantonment area, killing an Indian Air Force pilot and injuring an NCC cadet.





A Pipistrel Virus SW 80 trainer aircraft crashed soon after taking off from the Patiala Aviation Club airport, killing Wing Commander G S Cheema, an official spokesperson said.









Wing Commander Cheema was on deputation at an NCC unit here, he said.





In the crash of the two-seater aircraft, an NCC cadet too was injured, he said.





The injured NCC cadet was identified as Vipin Kumar Yadav of Mohindra College, Patiala, the official said.





An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF to ascertain the cause of the accident, the spokesperson said.







