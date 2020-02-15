Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offer Friday Prayer at a Mosque





New Delhi: India abrogated the statehood and special status of Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019, evoking objection and protests from neighbouring Pakistan and further worsening Indo-Pak relations. Since India's move to split Kashmir into two federally-administered territories, Pakistan has been raising the Kashmir issue internationally.





Reiterating his stance on Kashmir and blaming India for taking "unilateral steps", Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated that the Kashmir dispute must be resolved through dialogue and peaceful means that are grounded in justice.





“Our Kashmiri brothers have been living under difficult circumstances over the years. However, the recent unilateral steps have further added to the woes of the Kashmiri people and the situation has become alarming,” Erdogan said, addressing both houses of parliament during his two-day visit to Pakistan, without directly mentioning India in his statement.





Depriving Kashmiris of their freedom and usurping their rights is not in anybody’s interest, he said, adding that resolution of this dispute lies not in oppressive tactics but nevertheless warrants justice.





​Apart from Turkey, Malaysia and China have been the biggest supporters of Pakistan's position on Kashmir in international groups like the UN General Assembly.





Kashmir has been a bone of contention between India and Pakistan, as both countries claim the region as a part of their territory. Islamabad has raised the issue of the Indian parliament revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status on international platforms since it was revoked last August.





Erdogan’s Visit Ahead of FATF Meet





Erdogan’s visit is being seen as an important development ahead of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary meet in Paris on Sunday. Turkey had saved Pakistan last year from being blacklisted by the FATF.





Pakistan is faced with political pressure at the FATF and his country will fully back it at the global forum, the Turkish president said, adding that his country will continue to support Pakistan on important matters as in the past.





The Paris-based anti-terror funding watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed Pakistan on its 'Grey List' in June 2018.





Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also visited Malaysia, who has supported Pakistan on Kashmir, resulting in a lash-back from India.







