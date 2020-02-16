



New Delhi: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Kashmiris have suffered due to unilateral steps in recent times and Ankara would support Pakistan as the issue was a matter of concern to both countries. “Our Kashmiri brothers and sisters have suffered from inconveniences for decades and these sufferings have become graver due to unilateral steps taken in recent times,” Erdogan said in his address to the Pakistan National Assembly and Senate in Islamabad on Friday, without directly referring to measures India took in J&K since rendering Article 370 redundant.





“Today, the issue of Kashmir is as close to us as it is to you. A solution will serve the interests of all parties concerned. Turkey will continue to stand by justice, peace and dialogue in the resolution of the Kashmir issue,” Erdogan said. The Indian establishment did not react to Erdogan’s statement. However, his remarks are likely to lengthen the shadows on bilateral ties. An official said Erdogan was raking up the Kashmir issue even while Kurds were marginalised in Turkey.





Erdogan likened the struggle of Kashmiris with the Ottoman empire’s fight during World War I. Drawing comparison with the battle of Gallipoli between Allied Powers and the Ottoman Empire, Erdogan said “there is no difference between Gallipoli and Kashmir. Turkey will continue to raise its voice against the oppression”. More than two lakh soldiers were killed in the Gallipoli Campaign, almost 75% of who belonged to Allied Powers.





Persons familiar with Turkish foreign policy and domestic political framework told ET that Erdogan wants to emerge as a leader of Islamic nations, tapping the Ottoman legacy, but has limited friends among Islamic nations. He has challenged the Saudi leadership and engaged in operations across the region. Erdogan’s courting of Pakistan, a nuclear power with military capabilities, comes under such circumstances and his aim is to make Islamabad his trusted ally. “Erdogan has a hangover of the Ottoman legacy and wants to extend his influence. Pakistan is an ally in the process. He will support Pakistan on its core issues to get its support for his ambitions,” said an Indian official.





Frustrated with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan has tried for a trilateral alliance with Turkey and Malaysia to push its Kashmir narrative and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited Malaysia just before Erdogan’s visit. Erdogan also said Turkey would back Pakistan in its efforts to come out of the grey list of FATF which begins its review meeting in Paris on Sunday. This was Erdogan’s fourth address to the Pakistan parliament. Last September, he had raised Kashmir in his UN General Assembly address.







