The United States on Monday announced clearing the sale of an Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) to India at an estimated cost of $1.87 billion to boost defence ties between the two countries, a development that came just days ahead of an expected India visit by US President Donald Trump.





The government-to-government sale cleared by the US State Department was announced by a US defence department agency after a notification was issued to the US Congress.





The Government of India has requested to buy an Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) comprised of: five (5) AN/MPQ-64-Fl Sentinel radar systems; one hundred eighteen (118) AMRAAM AIM-120C-7/C-8 missiles; three (3) AMRAAM Guidance Sections; four (4) AMRAAM Control Sections; and one hundred thirty-four (134) Stinger FIM-92L missiles. Also included are thirty-two (32) M4A1 rifles; forty thousand three hundred twenty (40,320) M855 5.56mm cartridges; Fire Distribution Centres (FDC); Handheld Remote Terminals; Electrical Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Sensor Systems; AMRAAM Non-Developmental Item-Airborne Instrumentation Units (NDI­AIU); Multi-spectral Targeting System-Model A (MTS-A); Canister Launchers (CN); High Mobility Launchers (HML); Dual Mount Stinger (DMS) Air Defence Systems; Vehicle Mounted Stinger Rapid Ranger Air Defence Systems; communications equipment; tool kits; test equipment; range and test programs; support equipment; prime movers; generators; technical documentation; computer based training equipment; training equipment; training towers; ammunition storage; training and maintenance facilities; infrastructure improvements; U.S. Government and contractor technical support, engineering and logistics support services; warranty services; Systems and Integration Checkout (SICO); field office support; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated cost is $1.867 billion.





The development comes after India’s first chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat recently asked top officials of HQ Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) to prepare a proposal to create an Air Defence command to enhance military synergy and optimally utilise the resources of the armed forces. Rawat has set a June 30 deadline for the proposal to be submitted.









India has stepped up defence purchases from the US in recent years as part of a growing defence relationship that includes greater interoperability and joint exercises. From nil in 2008, India-US defence trade has gone up to $17 billion, facilitated by the signing of key foundational agreements to enhance interoperability and changes in the US export regime.





“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defensive partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region,” the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.





The agency said India planned to use the system to “modernise its armed forces, and to expand its existing air defence architecture to counter threats posed by air attack”.





It added that the proposed system will, on delivery, will be “further enhancing greater interoperability between India, the US, and other allies”.





The principal contractors involved in this program are The Raytheon Corporation and Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace . There are no known offset agreements proposed in conjunction with this proposed sale; however, the purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the Purchaser and the prime contractor(s).





India and the US are expected to announce more defence deals during Trump’s proposed visit later this month, to the tune of $3 billion and could include more Apache helicopters and P8 maritime surveillance aircraft, according to people familiar with the discussions.





A Reuters report released on Monday said India was set to give final approval to a $2.6-billion deal for military helicopters from US defence firm Lockheed Martin ahead of Trump’s proposed visit.







