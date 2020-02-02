



India is seeking to develop the K-5, a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) in the K family after the test launch on January 19, 220, of the K-4 intermediate-range submarine-launched ballistic missile.





The K missiles is a family of submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) developed by India to boost its second strike capabilities and thus augment its nuclear deterrence.





The K-4 is an intermediate-range submarine-launched ballistic missile under development by DRDO. It is a 10 m long missile weighing 20 tones, capable of carrying a 2 tone payload up to a range of 3,500 km. INS Arihant, first of the Arihant Class Submarines, will be able to carry 4 K-4 missiles. The K-4 missile was successfully tested on 24 March 2014 from an underwater pontoon submerged 30 m deep. India successfully test fired the 3,500 km strike range nuclear-capable K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile off the coast of Andhra Pradesh on 19 January 2020.





The K-5 missile is will being developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Indian strategic forces’ underwater platforms. It will arm the future variants of Arihant class submarines of the Indian Navy.





The new K-5 submarine-launched ballistic missile is expected to have a strike range of between 5,000 to 6,000 kilometres which will match the Agni V, India’s current land-based intercontinental ballistic missile also developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India. The K-5 will reportedly be capable of carrying four MIRV (Multiple Independently targetable Reentry Vehicle ) warheads of 500 kg each.





The K-5 missile will arm the future variants of Arihant class submarines of the Indian Navy. By successfully adding the K-5 missiles to its arsenal, India will show that it is armed with the ultimate nuclear triad, the capability of striking an enemy by air, land, or sea.







