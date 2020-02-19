



Hercules Planes Arrive In India





Following the security protocol, ahead of Donald Trump's visit to India, the American side is flying in equipment for the safety of the US' first couple, with the first transport plane, carrying security gadgets, arriving at the airport on Monday.









Designed to perform herculean tasks, Boeing C-17 Globemaster can carry up to 77,000 kg payload in one flight. It will be a sight to behold when all of them depart from the city airport, as the huge aircraft with 4 jet engines will take over 2,300-metre-long run to take off from city airport.









Globemaster's Speed And Work



It can fly at a cruise speed of 818 km/h covering about 4,400 km after takeoff. The aircraft can carry at least 3 heavy-duty tippers usually used to carry sand and other heavy construction material.









What Did The Craft Bring?



Boeing C17 Globemaster, one of the largest military transport aircraft, has brought in a specialised stretched American make SUV loaded with radars and sensors.









Globemaster To Carry Special Helicopters!





According to the sources, a couple of special helicopters that Trump uses will also arrive in one of the aircraft in the coming days. The city airport is making plans to arrange for parking for all the cargo aircraft and other aviation vehicles that will come with the US President.







