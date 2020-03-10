

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has planned 36 missions including satellites and launch vehicles for the fiscal year 2020-21. In written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, he said that ISRO will send up 10 earth observation satellites during 2020-21. Details of the missions are as follow:





Type of Mission Missions Communication Satellites 3 Earth Observation Satellites 10 Gaganyaan ( Unmanned) 1 GSLV MK II Launch Vehicle 3 GSLV MK III Launch Vehicle 1 Navigation Satellites 2 PSLV Launch Vehicle 10 Small Satellite Launch Vehicle 2 Space Science Satellites 3 Technology Demonstration 1





During the current fiscal year of 2019-20, till date 11 out of the total targeted missions have been completed. Details of which are as follows:





Type of Mission Missions Earth observation Satellites 4 Communication Satellites 1 Space Science Satellites 1 PSLV Launch Vehicle 4 GSLV MK III Launch Vehicle 1



