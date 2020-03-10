Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has planned 36 missions including satellites and launch vehicles for the fiscal year 2020-21. In written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, he said that ISRO will send up 10 earth observation satellites during 2020-21. Details of the missions are as follow:

Type of MissionMissions
Communication Satellites3
Earth Observation Satellites10
Gaganyaan ( Unmanned)1
GSLV MK II Launch Vehicle3
GSLV MK III Launch Vehicle1
Navigation Satellites2
PSLV Launch Vehicle10
Small Satellite Launch Vehicle2
Space Science Satellites3
Technology Demonstration1

During the current fiscal year of 2019-20, till date 11 out of the total targeted missions have been completed. Details of which are as follows:

Type of MissionMissions
Earth observation Satellites4
Communication Satellites1
Space Science Satellites1
PSLV Launch Vehicle4
GSLV MK III Launch Vehicle1

Indian Space Program is focused on peaceful uses of Outer Space. Towards this, Space Technology should be used for benefit of the country and society, provide solutions for developmental activities and address problems of the society at large, Dr Singh added.

