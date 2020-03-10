10 Earth-Observing Satellites Among 36 Missions Lined Up By ISRO For FY-21
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has planned 36 missions including satellites and launch vehicles for the fiscal year 2020-21. In written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, he said that ISRO will send up 10 earth observation satellites during 2020-21. Details of the missions are as follow:
|Type of Mission
|Missions
|Communication Satellites
|3
|Earth Observation Satellites
|10
|Gaganyaan ( Unmanned)
|1
|GSLV MK II Launch Vehicle
|3
|GSLV MK III Launch Vehicle
|1
|Navigation Satellites
|2
|PSLV Launch Vehicle
|10
|Small Satellite Launch Vehicle
|2
|Space Science Satellites
|3
|Technology Demonstration
|1
During the current fiscal year of 2019-20, till date 11 out of the total targeted missions have been completed. Details of which are as follows:
|Type of Mission
|Missions
|Earth observation Satellites
|4
|Communication Satellites
|1
|Space Science Satellites
|1
|PSLV Launch Vehicle
|4
|GSLV MK III Launch Vehicle
|1
Indian Space Program is focused on peaceful uses of Outer Space. Towards this, Space Technology should be used for benefit of the country and society, provide solutions for developmental activities and address problems of the society at large, Dr Singh added.
