



Unusual things are sure to come up in a time of crisis. US President Donald Trump referred to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as the Chinese virus last week and disgraced American televangelist Jim Bakker is being sued by the Missouri Attorney General’s office for saying on television that colloidal silver could cure coronavirus.





And now, American lawyer Larry Klayman has filed a $20 trillion lawsuit against China for the creation and the release of the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 334,000 people globally.





Klayman, who works for a Texas advocacy group Freedom Watch, and Buzz Photos filed the lawsuit from the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas. In the lawsuit, Klayman is alleging that the COVID-19 virus is a biological weapon designed by China. And by releasing it, China violated US law, international laws, treaties and norms.





The lawsuit also claims that the COVID-19 is an extremely dangerous disease because it has an extremely aggressive nature and was designed to mutate from person to person, spreading quickly.





The COVID-19 originated in the Hubei province in China in December 2019. The country, however, claims to have defeated the virus entirely, with Wuhan, the worst-affected city, announcing plans to lift the lockdown. The virus, so far, has infected more than 334,000 people and killed more than 14,500, as per data by the World Health Organisation.







