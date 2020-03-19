



A woman wears a protective mask, as she carries her child amid concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread. A total of 276 Indians have tested positive for coronavirus overseas to date, the Centre said on Wednesday





The vast majority, 255, tested positive in Iran, with others in the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Rwanda and Hong Kong, V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Follow LIVE UPDATES on coronavirus outbreak





The External Affairs Ministry officials had on Tuesday said they could not confirm whether more than 250 Indians in Iran have tested positive for novel coronavirus but acknowledged that they were aware of such a list of people being circulated.





"Of course in a situation like that, you will find some positive cases among the Indian pilgrims given the extensive spread of virus in Iran," MEA Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi had told reporters.





"Rest assured that every care is being taken by mission in cooperating and coordinating with the government of Iran for safety of Indians there. The ambassador is giving a lot of attention to them," he had said.





"Cannot confirm that over 250 Indians in Iran have tested positive for coronavirus and whether the list that is being circulated is authentic or not ," MEA had said in response to a question about media reports claiming that more than 250 Indians in Iran have tested positive for the virus.







