BTC is going to polls on April 4. Based on intelligence inputs, multiple teams of Indian Army and Assam Police conducted extensive Search Operations in Kokrajhar and Udalguri Districts .





P Khongsai, Public Relation Officer (Defence) Guwahati said the leads regarding information of cache was being worked upon since last month. On receipt of reliable information about the location of arms cache in the general area of Chirang Reserve Forest, and Bandarguri village troops from Red Horn Division carried out extensive search operations in the general areas.





The joint team assisted by Army Tracker Dog, recovered caches at two different locations consisting heavy calibre arms ,ammunition and other war like stores belonging to Unknown insurgent groups. This include AK Factory made three, RPG one, Grenade launcher M79 one, Country made rifles – 11,Pistols seven, Grenades 60, Assorted ammunition, 2 inch Mortar bombs five, Satellite phone one, Large quantity of explosives to include electronic detonators and Cordtex.





The army PRO added, “The success of the operation will go a long way in ensuring lasting peace in BTAD and Assam and thwart any nefarious designs of anti national elements with up coming BTC elections scheduled next month. The Security Forces will continue to undertake all actions to support Governments initiative to bring peace and meaningful development in the state of Assam.”







