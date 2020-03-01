



Minorities from Pakistan have erected a banner calling the country’s army “epicentre of international terrorism” in Geneva during the ongoing session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).





The banner, which read “Pakistani Army Epicentre of International Terrorism”, was seen near the iconic Broken Chair during the 43rd session of UNHRC.





News agency ANI reported that a protest is also scheduled to be held by Baloch and Pashtun activists in front of the United Nations office against the involvement of the Pakistani military establishment in breeding terror outfits.





The activists are demanding that the UN should reprimand Pakistan, take immediate action to stop this and establish the rule of law in the region, it reported.





This comes after India on Friday advised Pakistan’s top leadership to stop terror funding and dismantle terrorist camps operating from its soil and territories under its control while decrying Islamabad’s efforts to derail the positive developments in Jammu and Kashmir.





India’s statement came a week after the global terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Paris decided to retain Pakistan in its ‘Grey List’ and warned the country of stern action if it fails to prosecute and penalise those involved in terror funding emanating from its jurisdiction.





India also highlighted the plight of minorities in Muslim-majority Pakistan, asking the Pakistani leadership to end harassment and execution of minorities through misuse of the blasphemy law, end forced conversions and marriages of women and girls from Hindu, Sikh and Christian religions and stop religious persecution against Shias, Ahmadiyas, Ismailia and Hazaras.





The 43’s session of UNHRC started in Geneva on February 24 and will continue till March 20.







