The government has briefed the international community on the abrogation of Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir and the amended citizenship law, and these countries have shown an understanding of India's position, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.





In a written reply to a question, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said as a result of government's efforts, countries have shown a better understanding that matters related to Jammu & Kashmir are internal to India and that Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism has been posing a grave threat and affecting the lives of Indians.





Some countries have also called on Pakistan not to allow its territories to be used for terrorism in any manner, he said.





"The government has proactively reached out and briefed the members of the international community on the facts relating to Jammu and Kashmir and also shared perspectives and objectives of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019," Muraleedharan said.





Interlocutors also understand the Indian position that the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 is an affirmative action meant to address the long-standing predicament of the vulnerable sections living in India, he said.





They also understand that it does not impact in any manner the status of any citizen of India or deprive any Indian of any faith of her or his citizenship, Muraleedharan said.





"These countries know that Indian democratic practices and institutions are equipped to deal with issues that may arise in the implementation of the decisions taken by the Indian Parliament," he said.





Muraleedhran also hit out at the spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for his remarks in December on the CAA.





The United Nations' human rights body had voiced concern over India's new citizenship law, terming it "fundamentally discriminatory" in nature.





"Government immediately registered its protest with the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and clearly conveyed that the legislation is a humanitarian measure and is in line with India's international human rights obligations," Muraleedharan said.





He said the government completely and unequivocally rejected any efforts to internationalise the issues which are internal to India, in particular on laws passed by Parliament of a sovereign nation.





The government has also taken note of some statements made by China, Malaysia and Turkey on the issue of Jammu & Kashmir, he said.





"It has been conveyed that India expects these countries to not comment on the internal affairs of India; respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and develop a proper understanding of the issue," Muraleedharan said.








