The indigenous Maritime Surveillance multi-role Dornier-228 Maritime reconnaissance aircraft



To boost Coast Guard’s (CG) surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities along the state’s 320 km long coast, CG Dornier 761 has been undertaking operational sorties for surveillance of the West coast and seawards up to a distance of 200 nautical miles since a few days.





The Air Enclave at New Mangalore will improve the CG’s performance in its surveillance and reconnaissance roles off the coastal areas of Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep Islands including uninhabited islands.





Coast Guard Karnataka informed that the squadron will operate the indigenous HAL built Maritime Surveillance version multi-role Dornier 228 Short Range Maritime reconnaissance aircraft from New Mangalore Airport.





The Dornier aircraft is fitted with state-of-the-art sensors and equipment which





include advanced surveillance radar, electronic sensors and networking features that will enhance Maritime Domain Awareness of Indian Coast Guard and be a force multiplier during search and rescue (SAR) operations.





The dedicated aerial surveillance from CG Air Enclave New Mangalore will enhance and meet the long-felt need for air surveillance of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), SAR and Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), humanitarian missions in the state and waters adjoining the coast of Karnataka.



