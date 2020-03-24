



The sit-in protest on Morland Road here that had been going on for over 50 days against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) has been temporarily called off in the wake of COVID-19





Zonal DCP Abhinash Kumar said, "Women protesters took the decision to suspend the protest in view of the spread of coronavirus."





In Delhi, the number of anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh reduced significantly as the country observed "Janata Curfew" on Sunday.





Although there are protesters at the site, however many of them were wearing masks and maintaining distance to mitigate the chances of spreading the deadly virus.





On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation asked people to refrain from stepping out of their homes. This comes when social distancing has proven to be useful to contain Covid-19 spread.







