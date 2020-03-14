



According to the Indian Army officials the facility can hold 300 people and are under observation for a period of two weeks and are regularly tested as per the Standard Operating Procedures. The facility at Manesar has been set up for the persons who are being evacuated on specials flights and are suspected to carry the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2)





There are sixty personnel who have been posted at the facility to monitor 24×7 and to ensure that all the laid down procedures are followed. However, some of the quarantined patients have been demanding special facilities and trying to leave the facility without masks and demanding special independent rooms.





Indian Army’s official spokesperson Col Aman Anand while giving an update on the Ministry of Defence’s role in handling the issues told the media, “There are two facilities being run by the military in two locations situated at Hindon, Ghaziabad and Manesar, Haryana. And 265 civilians have been under the military supervision at the said facilities.”





“A batch of 124 cases have completed their 14 days of isolation at the facility located in Manesar. And as per Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), these cases have tested negative. They are now ready to leave the facility,” Col Anand stated.





More Evacuees Expected





Since more Indians are expected to be brought back from various countries where the virus is spreading, Col Anand said “ Facilities have been set up in Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Deolali, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Kolkata, Chennai and Suratgarh.”





And these facilities are equipped to accommodate around 250-300 people at any time.





The government is firming up plans to bring back around 400 Indians in three batches that are stuck in Iran and these will be sent to the facilities created by the Indian Army.





The Manesar the facility has temporary barracks for accommodation of those being quarantined, and for the administration and medical facilities. These are divided into sectors and each sector can hold up to 50 people at a time and the idea is to ensure that there is no intermingling in an effort to prevent a mass outbreak.





Playing games, watching TV and having meals together within a barrack, is allowed. But they are not allowed to mingle with occupants of another sector.







