



The total number of confirmed cases in India is 173





Amid concerns over coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Army on Thursday imposed a blanket ban on its personnel from travelling outside the country.





''Travel Ban for Indian Army Personnel. Due to prevailing situation on CoronaVirus outbreak, a complete ban is imposed on foreign travels, including those for private visits till further orders,'' the tweet from ADGPI stated.





Meanwhile, the Indian Army has postponed or cancelled all wargames and training activities in view of the outbreak. Moreover, troops returning from COVID-19 affected countries have been ordered to be screened and quarantined on arrival.





Meanwhile, in a series of advisories, the army personnel have been asked to keep a distance of one metre between the personnel, regulate entry into canteens and essential item stores in shopping complexes.





The total number of confirmed cases in India is 173. This includes cured cases as well as deaths.





The highest number of positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra at 45, including 3 foreigners, while Kerala is second with 29 cases, including two foreign nationals and three patients who already recovered.







