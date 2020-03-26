



China, on the other hand, also applauded the aid sent by India during the height of Beijing's battle against the deadly coronavirus





New Delhi: A day after China said it is ready to share its experience and expertise to control the spread of coronavirus with India, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the Central government is working on the bilateral efforts with China to fight the virus together in an effective manner. He also said that he had a discussion with the Chinese Foreign Ministry in this regard.





“Discussed with State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi of China our working together in combating COVID-19. Agreed to build further on our bilateral efforts in this domain. Exchanged views on forthcoming G20 Summit. Global challenges require global cooperation,” he said.





The development comes after China on Monday said that it is ready to share its experience in handling the COVID-19 with New Delhi and provide necessary assistance.





As per updates, India had sent about 15 tonnes of medical assistance comprising masks, gloves and other emergency medical equipment to the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city on February 26. The equipment were sent by a military plane which had also evacuated 112 Indians and several foreign nationals from there.





Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China is extending assistance and aid to local governments in 19 countries which have extended assistance to it when the coronavirus outbreak struck the country.





“After the outbreak of COVID-19, China and India have been in communication and there is cooperation between the two. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a letter of sympathies with the Chinese side and the Indian foreign minister also spoke with the Chinese side over phone,” Geng Shuang said.





He also said China noted the situation in India. “China and India are the only two countries with a population of over one billion. The virus is a challenge to all, and we would like to share our experience with the Indian side and further provide necessary assistance to the Indian side,” he said.







