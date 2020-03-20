



New Delhi: Russia has decided to postpone the annual Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral foreign ministers' meeting because of developments related to novel coronavirus. The meeting was scheduled for next week in Sochi.





It's not clear yet though if PM Narendra Modi will go ahead with his visit to Russia in May this year to participate in the May 9 Victory Day celebrations. Modi had earlier said that no minister will travel abroad in the "upcoming days" because of the Covid-19 threat. Diplomatic sources here said the visit, as of now, was still on.







