



Delhi Police clears the protest site in Shaheen Bagh area, amid complete lockdown in the national capital, in wake of COVID19





Heavy security deployment in Shaheen Bagh and Jafrabad area, amid complete lockdown in the national capital, in the light of COVID-19 pandemic.





The anti-CAA protest site of Shaheen Bagh has been vacated by the Delhi Police on Tuesday after confirmed Covid-19 cases reach 471.





The security has also been tightened at Shaheen Bagh after a prohibitory order under section 144 CrPC has been promulgated in Delhi, in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.





Also in Jafrabad area of the city, Delhi police has deployed heavy security amid complete lockdown in the national capital, in the wake of Coronavirus.





According to the Indian Council of Medical Research study, "Strictly implementing social distancing measures like home quarantine will reduce overall expected number of cases by 62% & peak number of cases by 89 per cent, thus 'flattening' the curve & providing more opportunities for interventions."





As many as 30 states/UTs have been placed under complete lockdown even as the number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases have reached 471 across India by Monday evening. The death toll from the highly contagious infection stood at nine.





The Centre has also decided to restrict all domestic transport services—railways, flights and interstate buses—across the country on a massive scale that has never been witnessed by the country.





All domestic flights from midnight on March 24 have been cancelled. However, these restrictions will not apply to cargo flights.





"Airlines have to plan operations to land at their destination before 2359 hours on 24/3/2020," the Ministry said in a statement.





The deadly coronavirus has claimed 16,524 lives and infected 379,080 people globally.







