



BANGALORE: Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the sole manufacturer of military aircraft in India, will close all manufacturing units and other offices spread across various cities in the country, including Bengaluru, from March 24 to March 31, in wake of COVID-19.





People involved in essential services — those dealing with water supply, power and security of townships, maintenance of factories and units — will function.





"Employees of other departments shall remain in the headquarters (Bangalore). They will be available on phone and electronic means of communication at all times during the period and can be called for duty as and when required," the circular added.







