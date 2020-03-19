



The Central government provided 15 tons of medical assistance to China including 1 lakh masks, 5 lakh gloves and other emergency medical equipment to China last month. India has provided 15 tonnes of medical assistance to China including 1 lakh masks, 5 lakh gloves and other emergency medical equipment to China last month. These supplies were delivered by an Indian Air Force C-17 special flight which landed in Wuhan





Five legislatures had raised questions in the Lok Sabha today seeking details of the relief material sent to China to counter COVID-19 pandemic.









Shiv Sena leader from Kolhapur district, Maharashtra, Sanjay Mandlik asked whether this goodwill gesture by India is likely to develop into strong Indo-China relations to which the Ministry of External Affairs replied: “This assistance was provided as a mark of friendship and solidarity from the people of India towards the people of China as the two countries also celebrate 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.”





Medical Assistance To China





On the number coronavirus infected Indian citizens abroad, the MEA said that currently there 276 Indians in Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Kuwait, Rwanda, UAE and Sri Lanka.





Assistance To The Maldives, USD 10 Million To Fight COVID-19



Apart from China, India has also provided relief assistance to the Maldives and has also dispatched a 14-member Indian team of pulmonologists, anaesthetists, physicians and lab technicians to the island nation to help it fight the COVID-19 outbreak.





Recently, Indian envoy to Maldives Sanjay Sudhir handed over three months’ supply of medicines weighing 5.5 tons to Maldives foreign minister Shahid Abdulla.





Welcoming the gesture, Maldives foreign minister said, "It will be a tremendous help as we combat the #COVID19. One country alone cannot face this pandemic. Together, we shall prevail".





Last month, India had also evacuated nine Maldivians in two evacuation missions along with other Indian nationals from Wuhan in China which is the epicentre of the crisis.





After Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed a joint strategy to counter the coronavirus threat, the move was welcomed by all the SAARC member nations. India has also proposed USD 10 million relief package to fight the pandemic.







