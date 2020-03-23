



New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus scare, Indian Air Force issued directions to reduce attendance in its headquarters with effect from March 23, excluding personnel engaged in essential and emergency services directly involved in taking measures to control spread of COVID-19.





Indian Air Force officials said it was also decided that 30 per cent of officers and 50 per cent of junior officers will work from home adhering to home quarantine for a week starting March 23.





Further it was also directed that a second group to proceed on home quarantine on March 30, 2020 and intermixing of groups to be avoided.





Two days ago, Indian Army had issued fresh advisory wherein posting of all Indian Army personnel were deferred and soldiers on leave were given extended leave till April 15.





Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane had reviewed the force's preparation to contain COVID-19 with important functionaries at Army headquarters as fresh instructions were issued and strict adherence was demanded.





It was decided to run extensive awareness campaigns. "Awareness campaigns are being run on precautions to be taken within the Army and also for communities in near vicinity to Army establishments," said sources in the force.





All conferences and seminars were postponed till April 15 and temporary duty of all ranks are either rescheduled or cancelled till April 15.





All service personnel, except Army Medical Corps, attending courses terminating prior to April 15 will be retained at respective training institutions. For them additional training programs can be added.





Further annual and periodic medical examinations have been postponed April 15. It has been decided to regulate entry to canteens and crowding and bunching will be completely avoided.







