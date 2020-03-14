



Hyderabad: State-owned aerospace giant HAL and CSIR-NAL (National Aero Space Laboratories) on Friday inked a pact for design, development, production and maintenance of SARAS MK II aircraft, which is intended to be sold to Indian defence services, civil aviation sector and export customers.





The indigenously designed and developed 19-seater aircraft will also cater to the needs of regional connectivity in tier-2 and 3 cities, as well.





The MOU was signed by HAL director (operations) MS Velpari and NAL director Jitendra J Jadhav in the presence of senior officials of both the institutions.







