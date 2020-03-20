



With the Dassault Aviation production facilities grinding to a halt due to Covid-19 outbreak in France the Indian Air Force (IAF) is expecting delays in the delivery of Rafale aircraft it has ordered from the French aerospace major.





Citing sources, The Print today reported that the delivery of 11 Rafale jets that were supposed to be handed over this year 'could get affected'. It also added that four Rafale jets are presently being assembled while another four are undergoing trials.





The French company had also formally handed over four aircraft to the IAF in October 2019 and IAF shall be moving these aircraft to India in May 2020.





Apart from the aircraft delivery, the training schedule of IAF pilots stationed in France has also reportedly been affected - thanks to prevention measures taken by the local government to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.







