



New Delhi: In a fresh development in the case of a couple with links to ISIS held in the national capital, it has now come to light that ISIS suspect Jahanzeb Sami's father is the vice president of the Badamibag Cantonment board in Srinagar. Also, Sami is a techie who has been visiting Dubai frequently.





Even though the family members, including Sami, have been denying any links with the fact, it has raised a host of questions considering the strategical importance of the cantonment board.





Couple's Arrest In Connection With Delhi Riots



The Special Cell of Delhi Police, on Sunday, had detained Jahanjeb Sami and his wife Hinda Bashir Beg were linked to the Islamic State - Khorasan Province (ISKP).





Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), while speaking about the matter, had said, "A couple, Jahanjeb Sami and Hinda Bashir Beg linked to Khorasan Module of ISIS apprehended from Jamia Nagar, Okhla. The couple was instigating anti-CAA protests."







