Defence Research and Development Establishment, (DRDE) Gwalior, the laboratory has made its own sanitizing formulation. “So far we have made this formulation which has been prepared as per the WHO’s state guidelines, available to the Delhi based DRDO Headquarter,” a senior officer who wished to remain anonymous told Financial Express Online. DRDE, is one of the premier laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It has so far has provided around 14, 398 bottles, each filled with 500 mL of sanitizer formulation to the DRDO Headquarter located in Delhi.





Will Other Labs Produce This Formulation?



The answer is yes. According to the senior officer, “Now many DRDO labs have been authorised to produce the DRDE formulation.”





Efforts are being made to produce this formulation on a large scale so that the shortage in the country can be met with.





Lot of the security agencies in the country are getting hand sanitizer made with the DRDE formulation. These include: Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Defence, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation, Indian army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, National Technical Research Organisation, Special Protection Group, and others.





Another Feather In DRDE’s Cap:





It has been selected by the Madhya Pradesh state health authorities for undertaking the detection/ tests of COVID-19 cases.





According to the senior officer “These detection/ and tests of COVID-19 cases are being done in accordance with the National Centre of Disease Control’s (NCDC) standardized protocols.”





In a recent interview to the Financial Express Online, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, had mentioned that the Gwalior based lab has developed diagnostic kits against enlisted agents like Anthrax.





This has been now been used to have a diagnostic system for detecting infectious diseases.





DRDO’s are now being approached by the state governments to not only detect but to also, treat COVID-19 patients.





How Is The Premier Organisation Protecting Its Own?



In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DRDO has been running awareness programmes regularly and advisory has been issued to all its personnel.





While the Gwalior based DRDE which is a BSL 3 lab has started screening, hand sanitizers have been made available to labs across the country. Also, masks and HOCL disinfectant have been made available to DRDO personnel.





Besides the regular screening, thermal screening of people at the entry has been started and also a 24/7 helpline has been set up and information is being updated every day.





The DRDO labs are being sanitised on a regular basis.







