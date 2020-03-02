



PUNE: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Maharashtra and Telangana police have evinced interest in procuring a device called ‘OPX Revilator’, which can detect more than 25 pure explosives as well as trace explosives in mixtures of mud, sand, sugar, salt and diesel.





The device was developed by the city-based High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in 2018.





“Several security agencies, including Maharashtra ATS and Telangana police have tested the device in the last few months. They have informed us that their field results were positive. They had put forth some additional requirements, which will be added in the device,” HEMRL director KPS Murthy told TOI on Friday.





Mass production of the device will be done through transfer of technology (ToT), he said. “Currently, two private firms are bidding for the ToT,” added Murthy.





This device is useful for homeland security and civil security operations at airports, railway stations, shopping malls, multiplexes, schools, colleges, universities and all strategic locations. This device can also play a crucial role in post-blast analysis.





The HEMRL and the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore have developed new explosive detection device called ‘Raider X’. It will be launched during the second national workshop on explosive detection to be held on March 1 at the HEMRL Pashan.







