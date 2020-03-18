Strategic crude oil storage caverns are at 3 underground locations in Mangalore, Vizag & Padur





NEW DELHI: The finance ministry has sought details from each ministry about the impact/ likely impact of the coronavirus outbreak on various sectors and their stakeholders. This is being done to prepare the roadmap for policy intervention and to assess the financial assistance that the affected groups have sought.





Sources said once the exercise is carried out, the government may include the policy interventions and any financial assistance in the Finance Bill.





TOI has learnt that one round of meeting was held in North Block on Monday where some of the key economic ministries shared their concerns and issues with finance ministry officials. Sources said officials from civil aviation ministry cited pleas from aviation players, going through a tough time due to cancellation of services, seeking a moratorium for their loan repayment to banks. There was a similar submission from officials of new and renewable energy ministry. Most of the ongoing projects have stalled as there is hardly any import of items, particularly from China.





Officials said railways also raised the issue of steep rise in cancellation of tickets in the past few days and this is likely to increase further, resulting in huge revenue loss. “They raised how people cancelling confirmed tickets are seeking full refund. But since there is no policy, they are unable to pay back the full amount. The government will have to come out with a policy so that there is no cancellation charge for some time,” said a source.





Railways have also flagged that they would require more funds to set up and expand facilities at their hospitals to deal with virus- affected people.





Officials from tourism ministry have raised the issue of loss of earning of huge number of people who are working with different companies and hotel and tourism establishments.





The road transport ministry has also said it would require more fund that needs to be provided to the state transport undertakings for sanitisation of buses run by these entities.





The finance ministry is holding separate discussion with the health and family welfare ministry, which is spearheading the government drive to deal with the crisis.







