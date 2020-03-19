Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India





French envoy Emmanuel Lenain speaking exclusively to WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal said, "We expect India to be very dynamic in raising the issue within G20"





Even as G20 is set to meet via video conference for a global coordinated after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal, France has welcomed the development saying they expect India to be very dynamic.





WION: How do you see the current situation do to Corona Virus?





Emmanuel Lenain: The situation is truly exceptional. We have to win. My govt has taken truly exceptional temporary measures that will be applied to the next 15 days, 30 days minimum. All our people have to show discipline and solidarity. This virus is not only harmful to a certain part of the population, but all the young people can also get the disease, it can be transmitted even if u don't show symptoms. We must be strict on that.





WION: Indian PM Modi has proposed G20 Meet. It has been accepted by Saudi Arabia. How do you see the development?





Emmanuel Lenain: Virus has no border. We can only this war if we are collective players. If we join efforts under the auspices of WHO, under national coordinated measures, that is why all discussions under international bodies are important. India has a key player at the global stage, also global health issues have a role. U mentioned G20, we expect a lot from India, India is going to be the chair of G20 in 2022. In the run-up to this big year, we expect India to be very dynamic in raising the issue within G20.





WION: How do u see the economic impact?





Emmanuel Lenain: Economic impact has to be assessed but we know for sure it going to be huge. All our governments are taking measures and announcing packages for the activity but in the end, we need big coordination between our countries. I know that we are discussing with India on certain measures, we discussing within international bodies, within G7, G20, India is talking within regional bodies like SAARC. It has to be continued, we need to accelerate, we need to put on board the IMF, world bank. It is a collective effort.







