NEW DELHI: The government is trying to minimise disputes pertaining to promotion, pension and service matters of armed forces with only 49 cases reaching the Supreme Court in 2019 as against 868 in 2014, Union Minister Sripad Yesso Naik said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.





Replying to a query during Question Hour, Minister of State for Defence Naik said it is the endeavour of the government to address disputes related to armed forces in such a way that no injustice is meted out to anyone.





Besides, the stress is also on to reduce the number of litigations in appeal.





"Before appeal we investigate it so that no injustice should be meted out to anyone. There should not be any wrong interpretation...," Naik said.





He added that due to steps taken in this direction there has been a sharp reduction in appeals and only 49 cases reached the apex court last year in comparison to 868 in 2014.





Earlier, in reply to a question, the Minister said that a total of 26.12 crore has been spent on legal expenses by Army, Navy and Air Force for the current fiscal up to February.





This includes payment of fees, remuneration, professional charges to advocates, law firms among other expenses.







