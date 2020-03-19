



Harley-Davidson will be retailing the BS6 compliant versions of the Street 750 & Street Rod motorcycles through Canteen Store Departments (CSD) at special prices



The Harley Street Rod sold via CSD is cheaper by about Rs. 90,000. Both the Street 750 and the Street Rod use the same 749 cc V-Twin motor. Harley-Davidson also has a dedicated HOG chapter for the Armed Forces





Harley-Davidson India has announced that the bike manufacturer will be retailing the BS6 compliant Street 750 and the Street Rod bikes to the Indian Armed Forces. The bikes will be sold via the Canteen Store Departments (CSD) for the armed forces personnel, ex-servicemen and their dependents across the country. Compared to the standard retail price, the CSD prices on these motorcycles are much lower with the Harley-Davidson Street 750 priced at ₹ 4.60 lakh whereas the Street Rod is priced at ₹ 5.65 lakh. In contrast, the BS6 Street 750 for civilians is priced at ₹ 5.34 lakh and the Street Rod at ₹ 6.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).





Commenting on the initiative, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director - Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson, said, "Harley-Davidson shares a long-term alliance with the armed forces across the globe. With both Street motorcycles being included in the inventory at CSD in India, we look forward to providing more access to members of the armed forces and seeing more members of the forces fulfil their desire to own a Harley-Davidson motorcycle."





The Harley-Davidson Street 750 is the brand's best-selling offering in India